Knick's Tavern and Grill
Dinner
Appetizers
- Blackened Calamari$15.75
Sautéed with a lemon lime beurre blanc and toasted bread
- Grilled Brie$17.00
With raspberry sauce, apple slices, toasted almonds, and pita bread
- Ry's Fries$12.50
Loaded waffle fries, house bleu cheese, bacon, scallions, and balsamic reduction
- Devil Shrimp$12.00
Blackened shrimp over a bed of rice with our housemade hot sauce
- Fresh Homemade Hummus$12.00
Pita, feta, kalamata olives, and veggies
- Asian Potstickers$12.00
Dumplings filled with pork and veggies
- The Real Deal$11.75
Potato skins baked with cheese, scallions, bacon, and chipotle ranch
- Southwestern Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Served with chipotle lime ranch sauce for dipping
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Served with warm pita bread
- Black and White Bean Cakes$10.50
Served with chopped lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño remoulade
- Tavern Jumbo Wings$17.75
Choice of chipotle, teriyaki, or honey BBQ with carrots and celery sticks, and ranch or blue cheese
- Chicken Strip Platter$13.50
Crispy boneless chicken served with choice of fries and sauce
Soups and Salads
- Homemade Soup Du Jour$5.25
- Klassic Caesar Salad$10.25
Fresh romaine, shredded parmesan, and house croutons
- House Salad$9.00
Fresh romaine, cucumber, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, and house croutons
- Chef Salad$15.25
With premium turkey, ham, fresh boiled eggs, Swiss, and Cheddar cheeses
- Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$15.25
Smokey and spicy fried chicken, eggs, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese
- Caprese Salad$11.00
Served with buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, and a vinaigrette reduction
- The Ultimate Wedge$12.00
Gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, and Hickory smoked bacon
- Knick's Famous Salad$15.50
Smoked gouda cheese, fresh and dried fruit, and sugar-roasted walnuts over house salad,
- Crab Caesar Salad$21.00
Blackened blue crab over crisp romaine, shredded Parmesan, and house croutons
- Bowl of soup$9.00
- Small salad$6.00
- Small Caesar$6.00
- 1/2 famous salad$7.00
- 1/2 wedge$7.00
- 1/2 cobb$7.00
- 1/2 chef salad$7.00
Burgers
- Brunch Burger$17.00
Served with bacon, egg, and cheese on pita
- Chipotle Crumbled Blue Cheeseburger$17.00
Spicy and smokey house chipotle sauce with crumbled blue cheese
- Knick's Certified Black Angus 1/2Lb Burger$14.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Shannon's Veggie Burger$11.00
Served with thousand island dressing
- Black and White Bean Cake Burger$13.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion, and jalapeño remoulade
Handhelds
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled or blackened, soft flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and lettuce
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled or blackened, soft flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and lettuce
- Black Angus Beef Hot Dog$10.00
Served with onions, cheese, and relish
- French Dip$16.00
Roast beef and provolone served with au jus for dipping
- Fish Sandwich$12.00
Tilapia or salmon, blackened or grilled, with jalapeño remoulade
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Roasted and shredded pork and housemade BBQ sauce
- Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Roast beef, grilled onions, and peppers with provolone on a hoagie roll
- Matt's Classic Club$16.00
Triple decker with turkey, ham, bacon, and cheese on choice of bread
- Corned Beef Reuben$15.00
With sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing
- Knickole's Chicken$15.00
With sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Blackened Chicken$16.50
With Cheddar and bacon, served on a garlic hoagie with housemade hot sauce
Entrées
- Sautéed Chicken$19.50
With a light marsala cream sauce served with wild rice and vegetable of the day
- Black and White Bean Cakes Entrée$18.75
Served with wild rice, vegetable of the day, and a jalapeño remoulade
- Oven Roasted Half-a-Duck$31.50
Served with wild rice, vegetable of the day, and a raspberry sauce
- Certified Angus Beef N.Y. Strip$36.00
Served with mushroom au jus, potato, and vegetable of the day
- Katherine's Salmon$29.50
Blackened or grilled, with roasted jalapeño remoulade, wild rice, and veg of the day
- Vegetarian Stir-Fry$14.50
Fresh cut vegetables, served over seasoned rice. Add- chicken $4, shrimp $6, tilapia $4, salmon $8, 8oz certified angus beef ny strip $10
Sides
Dinner Specials
Dinner Special Menu
- Grouper Dinner$28.00
- Meatloaf$23.00
- Prime Rib$32.00
- Beef Enchiladas$23.00
- Filet Mignon$28.00
- 10 oz. New York$26.00
- 16 oz. New York$32.00
- Pork Carnitas$24.00
- Pork Tenderloin$24.00
- Chalupa$18.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
- Chicken Parmesan$21.00
- Fish Over Salad$24.00
- Shrimp Over Salad$21.00
- Flank Steak Over Salad$23.00
- Pasta Bolognese$23.00
- Pasta Alfredo$23.00
- Pasta Marinara$23.00
- Crab Cakes$28.00
- Nachos$18.00
- Pasta stroganoff$23.00
- Prime rib sandwich$18.00
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special Menu
- Smoked Sausage$14.00
- Fried Bologna$14.00
- Hot Pastrami
- Southwest Chicken$14.00
- Basil Pesto Chicken
- Greek Chicken
- Blackened Grouper$17.00
- Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
- Notorious BLT$14.00
- Tuna BLT$14.00
- Tuna Melt$14.00
- Seafood Wrap$17.00
- Sliders$14.00
- Fish & Chip's$17.00
- Gyro
- Seafood Salad$21.00
- Curry Chicken Salad$14.00
- Egg Salad$14.00
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00